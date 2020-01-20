LAKELAND, Fla. — Charles Doyl Livers, 96, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Born in Louisville on Sept. 14, 1923, Charles was the son of the late Clarence D. Livers and Anna M. Hale Livers.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Reynolds Livers in 1999; a daughter, Donna Livers Rein in 2007; and a granddaughter, Nicole Vanessa Rein Melhorn in 2009. Also preceding him in death were his siblings Mildred Livers, Inez Sharp and Joyce Weaver.
Charles graduated from Louisville Male High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II where he was a radar technician on B-29 bombers. He retired from Louisville Gas and Electric Company after
42 years of service as a
load dispatcher.
Surviving him is a daughter, Carol Livers Fears; four grandchildren, Andy Fears (Shannon), Susan Estes (Shane), Chris Fears (Christine) and Brenna Payne (Jimmy); and five great-grandchildren.
Care by David-Russell Funeral Home.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. Interment will be in Bushnell Military Cemetery.
