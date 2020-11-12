LEWISPORT — Charles Dudley Atwell, 78, of Lewisport, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Lewisport on June 2, 1942, to the late Floyd and Lois Sharpe Atwell. Dudley married Carol Arnold on Sept. 7, 1973.
Dudley was a stellar athlete and held baseball records at Lewisport High School. He graduated with the first class of Hancock County High School in 1961. Dudley went on to serve in the National Guard and worked for many years in the aluminum industry before retiring from Commonwealth Aluminum in 1992. Being an entrepreneur, Dudley owned several local businesses including Lewisport Home Developers, Lewisport Car Wash, Atwell Auto Sales, Atwell Inc. and Lewisport Transport.
Dudley loved Lewisport and was a pillar of his community. He served as a member of the Hancock County School Board, past president of Windward Heights Country Club, member and past president of Lewisport Lion’s Club, elected to the Lewisport City Council and a member of Audubon Area Community Service board of directors.
An avid sports fan, Dudley volunteered to stripe Schaefer-Glover Field in preparation of home football games, where he thoroughly enjoyed watching his sons excel. He was a lifelong UK football and basketball enthusiast. If Dudley wasn’t on the golf course, you would find him at one of his grandchildren’s ball games. They were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol; daughters Lynette Atwell Zoglmann of Owensboro, April Atwell (Paul Jr.) Madden of Lewisport; sons Kevin (fiancée Leah Fallin) Atwell and Travis (Kristin) Atwell of Owensboro; grandchildren Lacey (Chas), Ashlyn, Alex, Carson, Brady, Gentry, Kellan, Caroline, Vivienne, Annabelle, Lexia and Sophia; great-grandson Chip; mother of his grandchildren Raelynn Atwell; sister Tammy Haight; stepson John (Julia) Kindley; and step-granddaughters Sarah and Meghanne.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with Dudley’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
