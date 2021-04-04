Charles E. “Chuck” McKinnis Jr., 66, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Charles E. McKinnis Sr. and Mary Whayne McKinnis. Chuck was a member of the Dundee Gospel Kingdom Church in Ohio County and had a bachelor’s degree in political science. He was a great friend and neighbor to many and valued family and friends, including his church family. He always had a listening ear and was willing to help others in any way he could. Chuck rested assured that God knew his name and that God would take care of him.
Chuck is survived by two sisters, Susan Johnson and husband Kent of Portland, Oregon, and Diana Helms and husband Denny of Fort Worth, Texas; nieces and nephews Aaron (Devon) Johnson of Bend, Oregon, Stephen (Emily) Johnson of Portland, Oregon, Kristen (Patrick) Aster of Los Angeles, Timothy (Laura) Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lucas (Kelly) Helms of Durham, North Carolina, Rachael (Isaac) Mathews of Raleigh, North Carolina, Leah (Brian) Smith of Fort Worth, Texas, and Zachary Helms of Denton, Texas; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all his loving and compassionate caregivers that cared for him all those many years. They are Bridget Roberts, Tiffany Mayfield, Wayne Jenkins, Shelly Means, Cathy Holt, Savannah Mayfield and Andrea Schwartz.
A celebration of life for Chuck with limited attendance will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the service for Chuck shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dundee Gospel Kingdom Church, c/o Amy Wallace, Secretary, 3410 State Route 919, Fordsville, KY 42343.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
