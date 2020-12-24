HOUSTON — Charles E. Coomes, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home in Houston. He was a Navy veteran and had his own in-ground swimming pool business.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Coomes; son Bill Coomes; parents James and Myrtle Coomes; sister Marjorie Marie Coomes; brother-in-law Lambert Cecil; and sister-in-law Joyce Coomes.
Survivors include his sons, Jimmy Coomes (Kelly), Tim Coomes (Brenda) and Greg Coomes, all of Houston; his sister, Rose Ann Cecil; brothers Donnie Coomes, Randall Coomes (Charlotte) and Richard Coomes (Marilyn); and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside burial at a later time.
