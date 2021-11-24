HARTFORD — Charles E. Coy, 79, of Hartford, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Wright Coy; children Amy Rowland, Aaron Joseph Coy and Adam Everett Coy; and siblings Emma Roach, Tommy Coy, Trish Horn, Paul Coy and Janie Leftwich.
Memorial service: Noon Wednesday at Fairview Baptist Church, Fairview Lane, Olation, KY 42361, with full military honors. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the cremation.
