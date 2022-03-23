HENDERSON — Charles E. Gatewood, 80, of Henderson, died on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
Charles was a United States Air Force veteran and had retired from Armour Swift Eckrich in 2003 after 34 years of service.
Survivors: wife, Mary Kaye (Rouch) Gatewood; his daughters, twins, Bonnie (William) Rogers and Barbara (Tim) Young; his son, Dennis (Karen) Gatewood; his sisters, Martha Kares-Workman, Helen (Mike) Hall, and Tracy (Jerry) Like; and his brother, Donald (Paula) Gatewood.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.boultinghousefuneralhome.com.
Commented