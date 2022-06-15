TAOS, New Mexico — Charles Eaves Martin III, 72, formerly of Calhoun and Owensboro passed away peacefully at his home in Taos, New Mexico, Friday, June 10, 2022, after an illness. He was born in Daviess County, June 1, 1950, to the late Charles E. Martin, II, and Hilda Walker Martin.
After attending Calhoun High School and Western Kentucky University, Charles served as a decorated Kentucky State Trooper for 10 years. During that tenure, he was appointed special detail as bodyguard to then-Gov. John Y. Brown and his family. Charles then embarked on a 40-year career as a master carpenter and home builder, specializing in custom log and timber frame homes. Charles loved entertaining and spending time with family and friends, and he loved his work.
Charles is survived by his wife, Bernice Sandoval; sons, Charles Richard (Mandy) Martin of Athens, Georgia and John Ross Martin of Owensboro; step-daughters, Alexis Osburn and Jennifer (Mesphin) Forrester; siblings, David H. Martin of St. Petersburg, Florida, Robert D. Martin of Marco Island, Florida, Michael W. Martin of Decatur, Alabama, and Mary Margaret Vanover of Gainesville, Georgia; four grandchildren; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
At his request, funeral services are private.
The family of Charles E. Martin, III, has entrusted his care to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos at 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.
Commented