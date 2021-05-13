Charles Edward Bratcher, 74, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 2, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Roy and Ruby Mae Bailey Bratcher. Charles was a lifelong farmer in the Philpot community and was of the Baptist faith. He had also worked at Green River Steel and Indiana-Michigan Power Plant. Charles enjoyed taking care of his cattle and had always been a hard worker.
Charles was also preceded in death by a sister; five brothers, Mary Helen Pence, Edwin Bratcher, R. C. Bratcher, Raymond Bratcher, Jack Bratcher and Darrell Gene Bratcher; and a great-grandson, Easton Andrew Duncan.
Surviving are a daughter, Laura Blair and husband David of Philpot; three grandchildren, Abigail Marsch, George-David Marsch and Gavin Blair; a great-grandson, Remington Marsch; a special friend, Meredith Stanley of Utica; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service with limited attendance will be 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Bratcher shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented