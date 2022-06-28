ELIZABETHTOWN — Charles Edward Carroll, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Carroll was a member of Dover Chapel Baptist Church, Louisville, KY. He was retired from International Harvester, a veteran of the United States Army, and a lifelong farmer.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Diane Carroll; seven siblings, James, Herbert, Winford, Glenn, David, Pauline Tabb, and Ruth Nell Hodges.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Imogene Carroll of Elizabethtown; two children, Debbie Stiles and her husband, John of Owensboro and Larry Carroll and his wife, Lecie of Flaherty; five grandchildren, Farrah Galloway (Aaron), Shane Crutcher (Keri), Bryan Carroll (Trisha), Megan Carroll (Katherine), and Jordan Stiles; ten great-grandchildren, Isabella, Henry, Patrick, Cooper, Kieran, Izak, Collin, Addilyn, Blake, and Gavin; two sisters, Willie May Graas and JoAnn Adair; and a host of extended family & friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Carroll was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Galilean Children’s Home, 712 South Fork Church Road, Liberty, KY 42539.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Commented