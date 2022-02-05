Charles Edward Fulkerson, 68, of Owensboro, was called home to the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. Charlie fought a brief but valiant battle with Covid. He was born on November 13, 1953, to Joseph Lorenza (J. L.) Fulkerson and Elizabeth Payne Fulkerson. Charlie never left the family farm where he and his brother, Pat, grew corn, soybeans, and tobacco. He was a 1973 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. In 1972, he met his high school sweetheart, Mary Charlotte McFarland Fulkerson. They were wed January 24, 1976, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. They were able to celebrate 46 years of marriage the week before he died.
Those left to cherish his memory with Mary Charlotte are his nephews and nieces Randy and Ellen Fulkerson of Fordsville; Denny and Diane Fulkerson, Gary and Cami Fulkerson, Larry and Sherri Fulkerson, Joy and Keith Nix, and Jane Fulkerson, all of Owensboro; and Ken and Kaye Fulkerson of Utica.
Charlie is joined in heaven by his parents, Lorenza and Elizabeth, and his brother Pat.
He will never be forgotten by his sister-in-law Lucille Fulkerson, and his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Andy McFarland and Eddy and Lorraine McFarland, and his nieces Dana, Chelsea, and Erica McFarland.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:05 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Charles Edward Fulkerson my be shared at www.glenncares.com.
