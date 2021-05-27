CENTERTOWN — Charles Edward Garner, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home. He was born in Louisville on July 29, 1943, son of the late William and Bessie Bryant Garner. Charles was retired from Ohio County Board of Education, where he worked in maintenance and drove a school bus. He was a member of Centertown Masonic Lodge #714 and a member of Rizpah Shriners. He was of the Baptist faith and a Kentucky Colonel.
Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Bessie Mae Williams, Betty Corrine Shephard, Hazel Henderson and Opal Garner; and brothers James William Garner, Donald Garner and Leslie Alvin Garner.
Survivors include his wife, Edna J. Garner; sons Billy (Kelly) Garner, Tim (Kristie) Garner and Brandon (Melanie) Garner; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; brothers Lonnie (Janet) Garner and Roger Garner; and sisters Pam Costello, Rosie Kewon and Joyce Craig.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masonic services will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented