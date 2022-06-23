Charles Edward Jessee, 97, of Richland, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Charlie was born in Somerset, Kentucky Aug. 8, 1924 to the late George Jessee, Sr. and Grace (Randolph) Jessee.
Charles was a member of Hatfield United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was a survivor of D-Day after landing on Omaha Beach. He owned and operated Jessee Tire Sales for over 35 years.
Charles loved to fish fresh and saltwater fish. He enjoyed raising a beautiful garden and sharing its bounty with friends, family, and his community. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida, especially at Marco Island.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Jessee; his companion, Mary Catherine Vogel; his sisters, Margaret, Gerry, and Katherine; his brother, George Jr.; his half- sisters, Ruby, Ruth, and Dorothy; his half-brother, James.
Charles is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana with military honors.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented