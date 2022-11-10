CENTRAL CITY — Charles Edward Milligan, 90, of Central City, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:04 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He honorably served in the United States Army for 32 years. He was also a Deputy Sheriff for Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department.
Survivors: sons, Zachary Milligan, Steven Milligan (Elaine Durall), and Charles Milligan, and brothers, E.C. Milligan and Jimmy Milligan.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
