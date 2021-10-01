HARTFORD — Charles Edward Moseley, 93, of Hartford, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home. He was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Claude and Margaret Westerfield Moseley. Charles was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was retired as a machinist with the General Electric Co. He was a 1949 graduate of Owensboro Technical High School and was the oldest member of the Joe Ellis Masonic Lodge #473, having joined in 1949. Charles was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Charles enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Hillcrest Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing, UK basketball and playing cards with his family. Charles was the patriarch of the Moseley family.
Charles was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Moseley, on June 15, 2018; his son, Jerry Moseley, on July 27, 2021; a brother, William Claude Moseley; and two sisters, Thelma Criss and Betty Sue Moseley.
Surviving are his daughters, Connie Combs and husband Rick of Middletown, Ohio, and Peggy Leach and husband Denton of Hartford; six grandchildren, Jennifer Childers (Robbie), Brian Combs, Erika Marinelli (Tony), Denton Scott Leach (Melanie), Stephanie Howard (Nathan) and Melissa Willoughby (Dwaine); eight great-grandchildren, Timothy and Michael Childers, Grady Combs, Teeghan and Hattie Leach and Ethan, Carson, and Ryan Howard; and two great-great-grandchildren, Penelope Rose Porter and Kashton Montrell Hardy. Also included in the family is Jerry’s companion for over 20 years, Londa Mitchell; and Charles’ very good friend, Steve Castlen.
Services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bernard Buchanan for all the compassionate care that he gave Mr. Moseley over the years.
