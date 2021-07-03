HARDINSBURG — Charles Edward Phillips Jr., 69, of Glen Dean, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Breckinridge Health. He was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Hale Phillips; son Charles Phillips III; daughters Betty Taylor and Charla Coats; mother Betty Bishop Phillips; brothers Kenny Phillips and Donnie Phillips; and sisters Barbara Albright, Cathy Goff and Judy Hunt.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Service: Glen Dean Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy: Glen Dean Cemetery.
