PALM CITY, Fla. — Charles Edward Sturgeon Jr., 81, of Palm City, Florida, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. He was born on April 20th, 1939, in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents C. E. and Ethel (Galloway), his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Jean (Sargent) and brother, Michael L. Sturgeon.
His “team” includes four daughters, Stephanie Fiorella (Aldo Vasquez), Stacy Sturgeon, Sydell Jolly (Kevin) and Sunny Sturgeon; two siblings, Betty Webb (Charles) and Hugh Sturgeon (Pat); eight grandchildren, Nicholas Fiorella, Kasey Jolly (Nikki), Evey Bassion (Dave), Kodey Jolly (Yaneth Gerardi), McKenzi Jones (Matthew), Alexa Brindamour (Cole), Hayward Swihart and Sydney Claire Swihart; 13 great-children, Jack Fiorella, Becca Bassion, Elle Bassion, Brylei Brake, Tyler Brindamour, Sofia Fiorella, Kate Jolly, Charlie Bassion, Charlotte Jolly, Ella Brake, Ryder Brindamour, Haynes Jolly and Caroline Swihart.
Let’s Testify! To say we were the “Luckiest Dogs Alive” to have known him is an understatement. Charles “Sonny” Sturgeon (Sturg) checked out on December 7, 2020. The coach’s jar finally ran out of jam.
I will give you “My Good Buddy Word” if you were ever lucky enough to meet him, you would not forget him. Sonny grew up in Owensboro, played football for Owensboro High School, and then went to UK where he continued to carry the mail. After graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1961, he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers but declined in order to move back to Owensboro, to work at the family dealership, Sturgeon Pontiac. He would say he was “Fartin’ through silk and wouldn’t change a thing!”
Scoring those TOUCHDOWNS with loose linen all the way. It was a little touch and go, but he giggled most of the way. He is flying high with his girlfriend Friendly now! Bet he hightailed it right up to her dinner table playing defense all the way. Definitely did not stop to check any tires this time! Sometimes he was safe and alert with that tailgate up. Sometimes he wasn’t getting enough oxygen. Maybe one of his good buddies cracked the whip and they took the trip....
Private Memorial Services for family will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. All friends and family are invited to join for virtual worship via Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Big Love.
Commented