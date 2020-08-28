Charles Edward Thompson, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 17, 1936, in Owensboro to the late Joseph and Annabell Wimsatt Thompson. Charles was the CEO and General Manager of the Green River Area Federal Credit Union. He served a number of years as a member of the Kentucky Credit Union League, serving two years as the Chairman of the Board. Charles and his wife were 20-plus-year members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus No. 6101. He loved to barbecue, enjoyed horse racing, playing cards, and many sports, especially UK basketball and Notre Dame football. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his children very much.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son, Charlie Joseph Thompson; five brothers, Leo, Paul, Hank, Raymond and Gene Thompson; and five sisters, Virginia Hardy, Beverly Haire, Martha Howard, Margaret Scherm and Mildred Mattingly.
Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anna Ruth Hayden Thompson; a son, Eddie Thompson; daughters, Lea Ann Johnson, Susie (Chris) Mattingly and Gail (“Yogi”) Raley; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Patsy (Johnny) Clayton; and many many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Charles Thompson will be held at noon Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., with prayers at 11:30 a.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in St. Raphael Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral Mass shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation at the funeral home please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Right to Life and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles Thompson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
