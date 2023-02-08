Charles Emmett Lee, 81, of Utica, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Caneyville to the late J.B. and Mary Lee. Charles was the owner of Lee’s Lawn Mower Repair Shop.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Lee.
Survivors include
his children, Sandy (the late, Larry) Penrod and Charles Lee, Jr.; two grandchildren, Nickie Lee and Dillon Lee; one great-grandchild, Robbie Lee; six siblings, Wanda (Michael) Frazier, Joann (the late, Paul) Bernard, Betty Lee, Louis Lee, Jerry (Anita) Lee, and Larry (Vera) Lee; his best friend, Joe Marksberry; his dog, Blackjack; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
