HAWESVILLE — On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, Charles Emrich Davies Sr., loving father, doting grandfather and great-grandfather and patriarch and gentleman passed away at the age of 92.
Charles was born July 26, 1927, in Hawesville to William H. and I.D. Mae Emrich Davies.
After high school, he served his country as a U.S. Marine. In 1947, he married Margaret Edith Stovall. They shared 58 beautiful years together and raised four children.
He graduated from the Kentucky School of Banking and spent the next 40 years as a banker at Hancock Bank & Trust in Hawesville, Flagship Bank in Ormond Beach, Florida, and First National Bank in Winslow, Indiana. He sold insurance, developed real estate and had several small businesses. In his “retirement,” he worked at Minit Print and was still working full-time at Jack’s Tropical Nursery in Eustis, Florida.
Charles was a member of the Hawesville United Methodist Church, serving as treasurer for 20 years. He was a past president of the Lions Club, past president of Windward Heights Country Club and chairman of the Democrat Executive Committee. He loved golfing, woodworking and UK basketball. He had an unwavering faith in God, a quick wit, infectious smile and a kind and compassionate spirit. He was a proud and honorable man. He never took his good fortune for granted and always paid it forward.
There was no bigger cheerleader of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren than their DadDad. They simply were his greatest joy.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brother, William H. Davies Jr.; and his son, Charles Jr.
He is survived by daughters Emily Boling (Wayne) of Owensboro, Krista Davies of Orlando, Florida, and Lynelle Blankenship (Chuck) of Zellwood, Florida; brother Dr. James C. Davies (Martha) of Bend, Oregon; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Gibson and Son Funeral Home in Hawesville. Interment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home.
