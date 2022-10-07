Charles Eugene Porter, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab. He was born June 15, 1936, in Owensboro to the late Robert Porter and Mary Margaret Bell. Charles was a Marine Corps veteran and retired as the Chief of Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department where he worked from 1961 until 1989. He was an avid fan of UK basketball and football and loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Jeffrey and Della Smith.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Porter, Chuck Porter, and Donnie Porter; his grandchildren, Erin (Luke) Troutman, Kathryn (Zac) Brown, and Nick Porter; his greatgrandchildren, Sutton Brown, Theodore Troutman, and Hendricks Brown; his nieces, Debbie Hill and Linda Smith; and his nephew, Alan Jeffrey.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab for the kindness and care that they showed to Mr. Porter and his family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16, 842 Ridgeway Drive, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Charles Porter may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented