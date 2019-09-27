On Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Charles F. Collins, 83, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend left this earth for his heavenly reward while surrounded by his family at home.
Charles -- Charlie to his friends -- was born to the late Hugh and Virginia (Millay) Collins on Oct. 22, 1935, in Owensboro. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic as a star football player (#59) and was a member of the Marine Corps Reserves during high school. After graduating from OCHS in 1954, he went on to college, but his studies were interrupted when he was drafted into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he proudly served his country. He always spoke fondly of his days at Brescia College and was recently awarded his Associate of Engineering Studies. He was a member of Blessed Mother parish.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan Marie Riddle Collins. Charles and Joan were high school sweethearts, and Charles said he knew the minute he met Joan that she was the girl he wanted to marry. They wed at Fort Ord, California on July 2, 1959. After his honorable discharge from the Army, they returned to Owensboro where Charles went to work for his father at Collins Sheet Metal. He eventually retired from Harmon Brothers Sheet Metal.
Charles, a humble and modest man, was admired and loved by his family, especially his and Joan's four daughters ("the girls"), who always knew he could fix anything. If Charles was unable to fix it, then it was time for the trash. For his girls, he attended many OCHS band concerts and marching competitions, softball and basketball games, track meets and graduations. Until the end, he was always available to swing a sledgehammer, provide quality craftsmanship to home renovations and provide wisdom on all things mechanical, as well as life. He had a quiet and gentle way about him that instilled trust, confidence and comfort to all who were blessed to know him.
Charles was an intellectual man who avidly read Chilton's manuals, computer magazines and the instructions for everything. He taught his girls to read the owner's manual for their cars, change a tire and check the oil, tire pressure and fluids before driving off on long journeys. He provided countless hours of free labor to anyone who asked for help whether it be fixing a computer or building an addition to a house.
His legacy is kept alive by his wife, Joan, and four daughters, Marie (Scott) Collins Hespen of St. Charles, Missouri, Dr. Carol (Brian) Collins-Carriveau of Memphis, Tennessee, Gail (Bobby) McBride of Owensboro and Therese (Christopher) Bennett of Hopkinsville. He was a doting PopPop to 11 grandchildren, Dana (Jeff) Ambs Wilson, Joshua (Amanda Wilson) McBride, Charles "Nicholas" Ambs, Kimberly (Josh) Mattingly, David Ambs, Eric McBride, Samuel Chafin, Rachel McBride, Madelyn Bennett, Molly Bennett and Benjamin Bennett; and his great grandchildren, Sara McBride, Jackson Mattingly, Aiden McBride and Jaylynn McBride.
He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara (the late, Mort) Murphy and Mary Ann (Gilbert) Simms, all of Owensboro; a brother, David (Sandra) Collins of Cadiz; brothers and sisters-in-law, LeRoy (AJ) Riddle of Rome, Georgia and George (Brenda) Riddle of Owensboro; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family appreciates the care and support provided by Dr. Maheshwari and the Cancer Center staff and the wonderful providers, nurses and staff with Palliative Care and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, Owensboro Catholic High School Marching Aces Band, 1524 W. Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Brescia University Scholarship Fund, 717 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Mike Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
