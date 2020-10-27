NAPLES, Fla. — Charles F. “Herbie” Hargis, 67, of Naples, Florida, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Formerly of Henderson, he had been a Naples resident for the last 36 years. He was born in Henderson on Nov. 28, 1952, the son of Mallie (née Sharp) and Fred Hargis Jr.
Herbie was an accomplished musician despite the fact that he could not read music; instead, he played “by ear.” All he had to do was listen to a tune, and then he was able to replicate it. He also wrote his own music and songs! A charismatic entertainer, he started performing in bands beginning at the age of 14. These bands included Sirnax, Lavender Hill Mob, Yesterday’s Papers and Rainbow Crutch. He was a solo performer known as “The Keyboard Operator.” He performed mainly in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. In Florida, he performed in Naples, Fort Myers Beach and Marco Island. Music and entertaining was his passion, and he was admired by all that heard him perform. He never met a stranger! He attended Henderson Community College and served in the Kentucky Army National Guard. He was extremely proud of his grandsons and their enlistment in the Marine Corp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edward Earl Hargis; and his son, Matthew Scott Hargis.
Herbie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dr. Cathy Jo (née Griffin) Hargis; his beloved children, Rebekah Suzanne Hargis and Fred Jacob Hargis, both of Naples, Florida; his sisters, Doris (Pete) Jones of Henderson, Jayne Diane Hargis of Henderson, Deborah (Mike) Wilke of Owensboro and Venito Jo (Tim) Hooper of Campbellsville; his grandsons, Lance Cpl. Michael Hargis and Pfc. Vision Nelson, both of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; granddaughter Mattayah Hargis of Naples, Florida; nine nephews; and eight nieces.
Visitation for family and friends will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL. A funeral service will be noon Friday at the funeral home followed by burial at Palm Royale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Commented