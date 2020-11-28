ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Charles Francis Vaught, 88, originally of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Charles was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Rural Retreat, Virginia, to Earnest Elmer Vaught and Mary Jo (James) Vaught. He lived in several locations throughout his life including North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Owensboro, Pittsburgh, Anniston, Alabama, and Shelbyville. Charles served in the Army before graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) with a degree in metallurgy. He was married to Gloria Carol Basham in 1958 and spent his working career in the aluminum business and Coast Guard reserves before retiring in 1996.
Charles was an avid golfer, coin collector and storyteller. He was as well-mannered and hospitable as they come and will be remembered fondly for his positive attitude, kind heart and big smile.
In addition to his parents, deceased are his wife, Gloria Carol Vaught; his daughter, Linda Carol Eckman; and his granddaughter, Amelia Lee Vaught; as well as siblings Robert Vaught and Joann Bess.
He is survived by three sons, William Todd Vaught and wife Jennifer Love Vaught of Atlanta, James Michael Vaught and wife Elizabeth Anita Vaught of Daingerfield, Texas, and Robert Alan Vaught and wife Marian Koza Vaught of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Austin Amadeus Vaught, Charles Andrew Eckman, James William Eckman, Regina Marie Vaught Callen, Amanda Carol Vaught and Steven Ray Vaught; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Neil Vaught and Mariska Rae Lynn Vaught.
Private services were held at Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
