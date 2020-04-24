DAVENPORT, Fla. — Charles Franklin “Frank” Harwood, 79, of Davenport, Florida, formerly of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 30, 1940, in Jefferson County to the late Benjamin Franklin Jr. and Carolyn Straeffer Harwood.
Frank was retired from the Petter Supply Co. in Paducah as a sales manager. He was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah where he was on the vestry, member of the choir, was a lay reader and had been a delegate of the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky. Frank was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, had attended Emory University and was a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He had been an announcer for both Paducah Tilghman and Lone Oak High School football games and was a member of the Lone Oak Athletic Booster Club.
Frank loved all sports
and particularly was an
avid UK basketball and football fan and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was a person that never met a stranger and was always the
“life of the party.” He also was a member and past president of the Rolling Hills Country Club in Paducah. Frank resided in and was an active member of the Citrus Ridge Community in Davenport and spent the summer months in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.
Surviving are his wife, Colleen MacMillan; his former wife, Imogene “Gena” Harwood of Paducah; daughter Teresa Wallace and husband Mike of Owensboro; son Benjamin Harwood and wife Trista of Melber; and five grandchildren, Kevin Wallace of Lexington, Rachel Kelley and husband Michael of Owensboro, Hannah Wallace of Owensboro and Nash and Harper Harwood of Melber.
In compliance with health and safety directives, services for Mr. Harwood will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001.
Memories and condolences for the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
