LEWISPORT — Charles Franklin Jacques, 78, of Lewisport, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by his family.
Charlie, also known as Buck and Pappy, was born to the late Lester and Bertha Jacques Dec. 12, 1944, in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He retired from Commonwealth Aluminum in 2007. He was of the Christian Faith.
Charlie absolutely adored his dog, Rudy, and playing with him. He loved aggravating his daughters and grandchildren, telling corny jokes. He was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren. Charlie loved gardening and attending Hancock County football games. He loved watching sports. He was a fan of UK, WV, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is preceded in death by his parents; several siblings; and his grandson, Eric Rice.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rachel; his six daughters, Therise (Jeff) McCormick, Vickie Hough, Kimberly Worthy, Tonya (Michael) Jacques, Shelby (Donald) Rice, and Selena (Ben) Pearl; his 12 grandchildren, Brooke, Tamara, Kevin, Justin, Matthew, Brittany, Corie, Eric, Averie, Mallorie, Carissa, and Ryan; and his eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Noah, Millie, Gabriel, Nora, Sage, Shiloh, and Ellie.
A memorial service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donating to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Jacques. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Charles Franklin Jacques and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented