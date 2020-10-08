Rockport, Ind. — Charles Fredrick Beckort, 86, of Rockport, Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home. Fred attended Lincoln Hills Baptist Church and worked for the Spencer County Highway Department.
Survivors include his children, Peggy Hardy and Marcia Beckort; stepchildren Susan Lester, Darrell Tharp, Dean Tharp, Patricia Horn and Pamela Barfelz; and sister Margie Schraner.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions: Lincoln Hills Baptist Church, 969 SR 66, Rockport, IN 47635.
Commented