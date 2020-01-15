Charles Gilbert Howard, 87, of Morgantown and Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, of a stroke at Norton Hospital in Louisville. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1950. He was a faithful member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and devoted to the rosary. Charles was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired after 39 years as a manager/product administrator at IBM Corporation in California, Florida and Texas. Charles was a quiet man, a model of peace and patience, neat and organized, who dearly loved his family and cherished sending birthday cards. Early in life, his mechanical skills expressed themselves in building bicycles and hobbies that included automotive mechanics.
Born Aug. 14, 1932, in Whitesville, Charles was the son of the late Charles Kevin Howard and Mary Myrtle Coomes Howard. In addition to his parents, Mr. Howard also was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jean Jones Howard, in 2005; and his sister, Doris Jean Howard Schwartz.
Surviving him are his sons, Charles Anthony Howard (Teresa) of Leander, Texas, and Christopher Paul Howard (Maria) of San Marcos, Texas; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Charles, Shannon, Amy Marie, Kevin, Christy, Robert and Sonya; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother Joseph Carl Howard; sisters Mary Kay Kittinger (Don), Wila Marie Dobric (Roy) and Joyce Ann Lane (Danny); his loving companion of 12 years, Doris Haragan of Owensboro, and her children, Mark Hayden (Ettagene), John Hayden, Virginia Cook (Eddie), Lisa Guinn, Stephanie Houtchen (Mike), Rose Reisz (Mark), Blaise Poth (Roger), Anne Kandul (Tom) and Jeanne Hayden; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Charles Howard will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m., and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles Howard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
