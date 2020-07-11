BEAVER DAM — Charles Granvel Harrison, 87, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. He was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Edmonson County to the late Leslie and Hallie Harrison. Charles served in the United States Army and was the 40th signal battalion clerk in Karlsruhe, Germany, during the Korean War era. He played basketball at the University of Louisville and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College after high school. Mr. Harrison attended Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Martha E. Crawford; one sister, Claire Jean (Charlie) Downs; one brother, Donald Ray Harrison; and his in-laws, H.B. and Grethel Stanley.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories his wife of 65 years, Mary Jo Stanley Harrison of Beaver Dam; his siblings, Leon Harrison and Joan (Larry) Bess, both of Grayson County; his brother-in-law, Bill (Pat) Stanley of Beaver Dam; his aunt, Ruth Ellen Stanley of Elizabethtown; his beloved caretaker, Emmilee Southard; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Doug King officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with his family from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service on Sunday. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Charles Granvel Harrison by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danks
