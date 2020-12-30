Charles Gregory “Greg” Johnson, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Jan. 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Ruth Agnes Higdon Johnson and Justin Aloysius Johnson. He was a devoted husband of 50 years and, most recently, caregiver to his loving wife, Linda, who was called home on March 11, 2020. Greg was drafted in 1964 and served two years in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and had worked as a plumber at Ernie Davis & Sons for over 25 years. Rarely seen without his black cap on, Greg was a quiet man of few words who enjoyed spending time on his farm, sitting on the porch swing watching his animals and visiting with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Carol Johnson; siblings David Johnson and Michael Johnson; sister Clara Johnson; and a grandson, Isaac Roberts.
He is survived by four children, Deanna (Joe) Bender, Michelle (Shawn) Roberts, Laura (Lonnie) Nave and Benjamin (Nichole) Johnson; sixteen grandchildren, Jessica, Alexis, Andrew and Anley Payne, Jacob, Sam, Luke and Cora Anne Roberts, Katelynn (Zack) Rhodes, Morgan and Brooklyn Nave and Grace, Elizabeth, Emily, Justin and Tyler Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Lucy and Toby Rhodes; six sisters, Mary Ann Kurz, Yvonne Fulenwider, Theresa Haire and Eileen Mattingly, all of Owensboro, Cecilia Harnden of Bradenton, Florida, and Dolores Hagan of McMinnville, Tennessee; and one brother, Leon Johnson of Owensboro.
A funeral Mass will be Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with no visitation before the service. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery at a later time.
Those attending the service must social distance and wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or make a mass offering donation. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented