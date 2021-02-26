Charles H. “Chuck” Reynolds, 87, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home. He was born April 21, 1933, to the late John and Golda Reynolds.
Chuck graduated from the University of Kentucky and served in the Navy. He and his father bought land in Daviess County and turned it into a successful family farm. He partnered with David King as an antique dealer and became an expert in antique restoration. He was a skilled horticulturist, and his home in Owensboro was featured on garden tours.
Above all, Chuck was good-natured, kind and generous. He took care of his parents and several friends who were in poor health. He helped his nephew buy the house on the family farm. He supported the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art and served as an advisor for restoration of the Smith House.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Bill Reynolds, Jim (Marcia) Reynolds and John (Virginia) Reynolds.
Survivors include nephews and niece Brad (Susan) Reynolds, David (Amy) Reynolds and Lisa (Tony) Carillo.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
