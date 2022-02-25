HARDINSBURG — Charles H. ‘Chuck’ Taul, 62, of Harned, died on February 22, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital.
He retired as a supervisor from Bel Cheese USA and was a member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church.
Survivors: wife, Cheryl Taul; children, Mike Harned, Scott Harned, Daniel Taul, Nicole Taul, Rio Sanchez, Steven Taul, and Bryanna Taul; sisters, Sue Kiper, Annette Flores, Debbie Farley, and Tracy Calloway; and brother, Jamie Taul.
Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Emmanuel Fellowship Church. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, and beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Chuck Taul Memorial Fund in the care of the funeral home.
