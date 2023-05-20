HORSE BRANCH — Charles H. Leach, 74, of Horse Branch, died Monday, May 18, 2023, with his family by his side at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles was formerly employed by Thomas Industries and was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ.
Survivors: daughter, Stephanie Leach, and brothers, Ronnie Bruce (Melody) Leach and Russell (Tracy) Leach.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Hatler Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Charles H. Leach Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Charles H. Leach by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented