HARNED — Charles H. Taul Sr., 83, of Harned, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. He retired from American Olean Tile Company and attended Mt. Zion Community Church.
Survivors: sons, Charles H. “Chuck” Taul, Jr. and James Taul; daughters, Sue Kiper, Annette Flores, Debbie Farley and Tracy Calloway.
Private funeral services: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mt. Zion Community Church in Harned on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Burial: New Clover Creek Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Walk through visitation: From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Commented