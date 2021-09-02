ISLAND — Charles Harold Carter, 64, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles Harold Carter was born Oct. 25, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Arthur and Ruby Mae Knight Carter and was married to the former Deborah Ann Tuttle on Sept. 2, 1977. Harold retired from United Ironworkers #103 of Evansville, Indiana, and was a member of Calhoun Christian Church. He was a volunteer at God’s House of Hope and a member of C & C Pullers. Harold loved to play cards with his sister-in-law, riding his side-by-side with his wife, pulling tractors, working outside, making things from both metal and wood and helping others.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debbie Carter; three sons, Daniel Carter (Leslie) of Island, Jason Carter (Michelle) of Rumsey and Jeremy Carter (Tamara) of Upton; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; two brothers, Wayne Carter (Karen) of Island, and his best friend for life, his identical twin, Carroll Carter (Vendi) of Island; four sisters, JoAnn Moore (Steve) of Owensboro, Debbie Carter of Calhoun, Donna Burden (Jerry) of Owensboro and Sherry Capps (Gary) of Calhoun; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Keith Sage, Butch Pinson and Jeff Coke officiating. Friends may visit with Harold’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Harold’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Charles Harold Carter family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Christian Church, P.O. Box 67, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Harold at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented