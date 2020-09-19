BEAVER DAM — Charles Henry Brumley, 77, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro to the late Given McGarvin and Erdie Irene Goodman Brumley. Charles was an artist, having a Bachelor of Arts degree. He worked for the Kentucky State Parks as an artist, and he was a sergeant in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam era. He was a loving and devoted husband, Dad, Grandpa and family member.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Pearl Gibson Brumley; a son, Charles Henry (Stephannie) Brumley Jr. of Rockport; three daughters, Barbara (James) Hope of Echols, Patricia Brumley of Beaver Dam and Mary Ann (Tim) Horsley of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Justin Nall, Sara Hope, Capri Brumley and Selena; one great-grandchild, Everleigh Nall; and two brothers, James Brumley of Owensboro and David Stites of Owensboro.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Eddie Calloway officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Military Rites will be presented by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
