Charles Henry "Chuck" Foster, 89, peacefully left this world Dec. 28, 2019 at home. He was born to the late Wesley and Martha (Burgess) Foster in Mount Hope, West Virginia.
Being from West Virginia, Chuck started his work career in the coal mines. He later worked at and retired from Mideast Aluminum in Princeton, New Jersey. He proudly served four years in the Army National Guard.
Chuck was such a kind person; he never met a stranger and was always ready to share a song. He could amaze you with the lyrics and artists that he knew. Chuck always enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys. But most of all, he loved watching John Wayne movies.
Along with his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brothers, Emmitt, Homer and James; and a sister, Lena.
Those left to continue his memories are his first and last love, Martha Jackson, Charlene Tucker (Alan), Shirley Hafford (Angie), Jill Foster, Jared Tucker, Luke Bickett, Keegan Ward, Shawn Michael Hafford and his great-great grandson, Weston Evan Hocker.
A private service will be held by Chuck's family.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles Henry "Chuck" Foster may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
