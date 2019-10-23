Charles Joseph Cole, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born June 10, 1952, in Louisville to the late Dr. Clarence Eugene Cole and Margaret Martin Cole, Charles was known to his family and friends as Joe but chose to be called Charles in the latter half of his life. He grew up on a farm in Daviess County, graduated from Daviess County High School in 1970 and spent most of his life in and around Owensboro. Joe was a lifelong member of Masonville Baptist Church. He resided at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation for the past 15 years, where he was a kind, caring and compassionate person to the other residents and staff.
Joe was the family historian. He could recall dates, names and incidents when no one else could, and his sisters relied on him to keep the family stories. He also was diligent in sending cards acknowledging others' celebrations and milestones -- another way in which his memory of important dates was put to good use. Joe's life included many challenges, but he met them with strength and grace. As a friend, he was generous and big-hearted with a sense of humor that often showed in his good-natured teasing. Joe greatly enjoyed meeting new people and keeping in touch with old friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his three sisters, Margaret Cole "Libby" Cambron (Ed McCormick) of Owensboro, Jeanne Cole (Jonathan Ledsky) of Chicago and Rebecca "Becky" Cole (Michael Kanel) of Madison, Wisconsin; nephews and nieces, Jonathan (Janie) and Christopher Cambron, Clara, Isabel and Aaron Ledsky and Avery and William Kanel; great-nieces and nephews, Savannah, Kennedy, Drake and Cole Cambron; and cousin, Jim Martin of Lexington. Joe will also be missed by friends, administrators, staff and residents of the Twin Rivers community.
Services and burial will be private. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The ARC of Owensboro, 731 Jackson St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana, 982 Eastern Pkwy., Louisville, KY 40217.
Memories and condolences for the family of Charles Cole may be left at www.glenncares.com.
