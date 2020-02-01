Charles L. “Charlie” Hayden Jr., 41, of Philpot, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 27, 1978, to the late Charles L. Hayden Sr. and Alice Faye Rice Hayden. Charlie was a special fabrications manager at Modern Welding and enjoyed bowling, UK basketball and coaching baseball. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his sons.
In addition to his father, Charlie is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and a nephew, Little Joe.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lori Sandefur Hayden; their children, Braison and Weston; his mother, Alice Hayden; his siblings, Kathy (Jimmy) Dennison, Paul (Becky) Hayden, Mary Stallings and Robert (Lori) Hayden; a cousin who was like a brother, Jackie (Kim) Howard; his in-laws, Larry and Teresa Sandefur, Tamara (Matt) Jones and Denise (Jake) Kirby; 10 nieces; eight nephews; 10 great-nieces; eight great-nephews; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who were like family to him.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
