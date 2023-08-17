Charles L. “Chuck” Gray, 90, of Owensboro, ended his lifelong journey Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
The Eddyville native was born July 14, 1933, to the late Emmett and Etta Gray. Chuck served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked for Carter Mortgage Co., which was later Old National Bank, where he was named supervisor for the state of Kentucky.
At age 33, he took the position of vice president and manager of the mortgage loan department.
Three years later, Chuck opened his own company, Chuck Gray Realtors, and was instrumental in finding locations for Long John Silvers, McDonalds, Captain D’s, and many other restaurants in the area. As an energetic entrepreneur, Chuck, along with Jim Johnson, opened Noble Romans in Owensboro and Captain D’s in Vincennes, Indiana. He later owned nine nursing homes across Indiana and Kentucky. Not slowing down, he co-owned Athenian Spa and Racket Club on Chuck Gray Court and constructed 150 apartments on Towne Square Court and was eventually involved in the ownership of over 2,000 apartments in the Tri-State. Chuck, along with Bill Jagoe, developed land and sold lots to Pizza Hut and Captain D’s.
In addition to his business ventures, Chuck was highly active in civic activities including the Evansville Lions Club, the Dale Carnegie Alumni Association, the Society of Appraisers, and the National Association of Credit Men in the Tri-State. He held the offices of treasurer, vice president, and president of the Owensboro Board of Realtors and was named Realtor of the Year in 1969. Chuck was also the director of the Owensboro Homebuilders Association from 1968 until 1970. His seemingly boundless energy and involvement included The Family Y, Pop Warner Football, Little League Baseball, Jaycees, Optimist Club, and Chamber of Commerce.
Chuck loved his friends. Some days he would call as many as 10 to 15 people just to say hello and ask how things were going. He loved people and loved helping people.
Chuck always gave God the credit for everything good that happened to him, like his “chance” meeting with Pastor Ragwa from Kenya which lead to the establishment of the Charles L. Gray Foundation.
The foundation has built churches in 13 countries around the world, and his hope for the foundation was for it to continue and eventually build over 1,000 churches with the help of the International Cooperating Ministries.
Chuck had a kind, loving, and caring heart and was always there for a friend when needed, and his hobby was buying lunches!
When he was younger, he enjoyed sports of all kind including basketball, track, football, softball, racquetball, and ping pong, and in his later years, tennis.
Chuck loved to kid people while appearing serious. People were his life. It would require many pages to list all his friends.
In addition to his parents, Chuck also was preceded in death by two sons, Scott and Jeff Gray, and his sisters, Myrtle Orange, Marsha Mason, and Imogene Hagan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Katie Shutts Gray; sons, Dr. Brent Gray (Katrina) of Delray Beach, Florida, Christian Kelly (Jaema) of Bloomington, Indiana, Gavin Kelly (Jennifer) also of Bloomington, Indiana, and Zack Kelly of Mt. Vernon, Washington; daughter, Sarah Farley (Mike) of Wilmore; 12 grandchildren, Zach, Brandon, Ashley, Ethan, Jade, Xavier, Caleb, Cole, Caroline, Zoey, Maya, and Juliet; one great-grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the International Cooperating Ministries at www.ICM.org or the Alzheimer’s Association, 701 N. Weinbach Ave., Evansville, IN 47711.
Condolences and memories for Chuck’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
