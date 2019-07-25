Charles L. Conner, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 13, 1928, in Hancock County to the late William and Willa Mae Daugherty Conner. Charles retired from Yager Materials as a welder after more than 30 years of service. He loved his home and family and worked hard all his life making sure that they were well taken care of. Charles also was preceded in death by his wives, Betty Delores Conner on June 22, 1952, and Clare Irene Conner on June 26, 2004; a son, Charles Chester Conner in 1950; and four brothers and sisters including Ernest Conner and Katherine Hendricks.
Surviving are his daughter, Betty Conner of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Janet Weber of Owensboro; a great-grandson, Joshua Kyle James of Boonville, Indiana; and a half-sister, Colleen Jenkins of Lewisport.
The service for Charles Conner will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after noon Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences to the family of Charles Conner can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
