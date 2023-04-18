Charles L. Neil, 80, of Owensboro, went to join his mother and father Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was born Sept. 19, 1942, to the late Charles E. and Ruby Wallace Neil. Charles was a collector of antiques, especially old Coca-Cola memorabilia and vintage barber shop memorabilia. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Charles is survived by one sister, Mary Kay (Bill) Brewer, two nieces, Paula (Terrance) Fitzgerald and Julie (Phillip) Hawkins; two great-nephews; two great-nieces; 1 great-great niece; a special friend and caregiver, Billy Quinn;
and many extended
family members.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
