CENTRAL CITY — Charles L. Wilson Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2020. Charles was born July 5, 1940. He worked for Super-Value in customer service and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church. Charles had battled cancer but was home receiving a lot of love poured on him by his sons and grandson.
Charles worked almost his whole life, but he found joy in fishing, card playing, horse racing and in the Kentucky Wildcats. Charles was a proud grandfather and Kentucky Colonel. When he met and married Joan Saddler, he always said he married and loved the right one, and that he married the right family. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dora Irene Wilson; brother James Kenneth Wilson; and wife Joan Saddler Wilson.
Survivors include his sons, Chuck Wilson and Steven (Hilda) Wilson; grandson Jonathan C. Wilson; sister Linda Mayes; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Wilson will be private for immediate family only with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented