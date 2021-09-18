HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charles Lee Babb, 83, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Huntsville Alabama.
Charles was born in Hopkins County, Kentucky and was a former resident of Marshall County, Kentucky. He was a retired coal miner and barber. A loving husband, dad, granddad, great granddad, and friend to all, Charles loved spending time with his family and friends as well as helping others. He enjoyed spending time at Kentucky Lake. He loved life and will be truly missed. One of Charles’ biggest accomplishments was achieving 25 years of sobriety, which he celebrated on Labor Day weekend 2021.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Chuck Babb. Survivors include wife Anna Faye Babb; Son Steve Babb (Peggy); two daughters Cindy Emrah (Vince) and Cheetah McElveen (Parker); granddaughters Julie Lamb, Raven Payne, Heather Miller, and Elizabeth Steffens; grandsons Trace and Duncan McElveen as well as five great grandchildren and one great- great grandson.
A memorial service will be held later date in Marshall County. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Marcella’s Kitchen at P.O. Box 272 Benton KY, 42025 or Dexter-Hardin United Methodist Church P. O. Box 92 Hardin KY, 42048
Commented