HARDINSBURG — Charles Lee Nottingham, 85, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He retired from Southern Standard Carton Factory and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
Survivors: sons, Joe Nottingham and John Nottingham; brother, Floyd Thomas Nottingham; and sisters, Virginia Armstrong and Mary Ann Hart.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: The Good Samaritan Center.
