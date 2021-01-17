GREENVILLE — Charles Lee “Pee-Wee” Clark, 78, of Greenville, died at 10:57 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 25, 1942. He was a maintenance mechanic at Muhlenberg County Job Corps Center. He was of the nondenominational faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Gray Clark; daughters Tammy (Mark) Lavin of Bedford and Morgan (Scott) Cronin of Bremen; and grandchildren Todd Haley and Addyson Cronin.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will follow in Lee Hill Cemetery in Depoy. Bro. Alton Rolley will be officiating and Bro. Roger Keith will be assisting the service.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
