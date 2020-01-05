Charles Leo Howard, 89, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Wellington Parc. He was born in Whitesville to the late Joseph Orval and Mary Golda Smith Howard.
Mr. Howard was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Field Packing Company after 40 years of service. He had been a member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church since 1971. Leo loved reading, enjoyed golf, gardening and watching baseball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Eleanor Wathen and Grace Dyer.
Leo is survived by his wife of 64 years, Florence Johnson Howard; daughters Diane Hoffman (Steve) of Owensboro, Jane Brand (Joe) of Philpot and Lisa Kratt (Bob) of Crestwood; son Leo Howard (Sonya) of Owensboro; grandchildren Matthew, Jonathan (Amy) and Caleb (Rachel) Brand, Holly Rainey (Michael), Tyler, Adam and Sam (Madison) and Benjamin Kratt; great-grandchildren Ella, Graham and Emilia Rainey and Eli Brand; sisters Rita Szemethy and Sister Ann Marie Howard, OSB; and brothers Ed Howard, Leonard Howard (Eva) and Martin Howard (Gwen).
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 5 p.m., and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Louisville, Ky 40205.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Susan Higdon for the loving and dedicated care provided to Leo.
