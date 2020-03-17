Charles Leon Ambs, 76, of Panther, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Leon was born in Daviess County on Nov. 16, 1943, to the late Anthony Ambs and Pauline Layman Ambs. He was retired from IBEW Local 1701 where he worked as a lineman and electrician. He was a veteran of the Unites States Army serving during Vietnam through 1965-1967. Leon loved hunting, fishing, taking care of his animals on the farm, gardening and road trips with his son and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Frakes; and a brother, Johnny Ambs.
Leon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Brown Ambs; a daughter, Kimberly Isbell (Nathan); a son, Jimmy Ambs (Jenn); granddaughter Kyla Isbell; sisters Lyndall Cambron and Lois Patton (Jimmy); special nephews, Tony Frakes (Ruby) and Dwight Peveler (Dana); a special niece, Amanda Adkins; and a special cousin, Andy Polston.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
