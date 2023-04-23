Charles Leonard Bartlett, 68, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly from Owensboro, died on April 16, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, Arizona. He was born on Nov. 2, 1954, in Owensboro.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, racing cars, playing pool, fishing, boating, camping and playing poker. He served time in the United States Army, and he then worked as a mechanic for many years at both Don Moore Automotive and Stacy Chrysler Automotive in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Clay “Boat Daddy” Bartlett Sr.; mother, Alice McDaniel Bartlett; and brother, Harold Clay Bartlett Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela Williams Bartlett, of Mesa, AZ; two daughters, Pamela Denise Bartlett, of Apache Junction, AZ and Sondra Bartlett Smith, of Owensboro; two sisters, Sheila Williams (Ted) and Donna Hamilton; three grandchildren, William Patterson, Alexis Newton (Lexi) and Brittney Newton; one great-grandchild, Alijah Newton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at noon on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
