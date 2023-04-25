MESA, ARIZONA — Charles Leonard Bartlett, 68, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly from Owensboro, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, Arizona. He was born Nov. 2, 1954, in Owensboro.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, racing cars, playing pool, fishing, boating, camping, and playing poker. He served time in the United States Army, and he then worked as a mechanic for many years at both Don Moore Automotive and Stacy Chrysler Automotive in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Clay “Boat Daddy” Bartlett, Sr.; mother, Alice McDaniel Bartlett; and brother, Harold Clay Bartlett Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela Williams Bartlett, of Mesa, Arizona; two daughters, Pamela Denise Bartlett of Apache Junction, Arizona and Sondra Bartlett Smith of Owensboro; two sisters, Sheila Williams (Ted) and Donna Hamilton; three grandchildren, William Patterson, Alexis Newton (Lexi), and Brittney Newton; one great-grandchild, Alijah Newton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
