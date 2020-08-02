DESTIN, Fla. — Charles Lloyd Jarvis, 82, passed on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Destin, Florida.
Charles was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Tommie and Willie Pearl (Walker)Jarvis.
Charles was President of J.H. Shears for 19 years, served on the Kansas Contractors Association, and was a trustee on the construction industry of Kansas health and welfare. He was on the board of directors of Kansas Asphalt Paving Association, and served on the board of Kansas Aggregate Producers. After retirement he and his wife moved to Destin where they owned and managed Beach Bums for several years.
Charles leaves behind his wife, Sherri Jarvis, of 38 years; his daughter, Debbie Jarvis of Owensboro; a son, Charles Lloyd (Shannon) Jarvis II; and three grandchildren of Destin, Florida. Charles also leaves behind his brother, Thomas (Stacia) Jarvis of Maceo; nephews/nieces Kenneth Blair, Tommy Jarvis of Maceo, Toni (Jim) Carie of Hawesville and Mischelle Jarvis of Washington.
Charles’ local family will have a small gathering at a later date to celebrate his life.
Commented